The Hollywood awards season has started with the Golden Globes 2025, the first essential event for the stars who have monopolized the big titles of recent months on the big and small screen. It has been the night of Emilia Perez, The Brutalist either Demi Moore that are already positioned as favorites for the next Oscars.

However, beyond the brand new winners chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the gala has also had other unexpected ‘focus stealers’ such as vin diesel who did not miss the opportunity to throw a malicious greeting to Dwayne Johnson as soon as he came on stage, or Andrew Garfield probably the most viral man of the event.

The actor, who has just premiered in Spain Live in the moment, his romantic drama with Florence Pugh, attended the ceremony to present the acting awards won by Demi Moore for The substance and Sebastian Stan for A Different Man. During his speech, he wowed the audience when he casually put on his glasses to read the teleprompter.

Andrew Garfield puts on his glasses at the Golden Globes

To be fair, Andrew Garfield attracted the attention of social media users as soon as he stepped onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The performer, impeccably clad in a dark green Gucci suit, instantly entered the best dressed lists of the night.

However, it was during the gala when viewers could not resist him. While Kerry Washington The presentation of the film acting awards began, Garfield changed the sunglasses he wore on the carpet for sight glasses so he could read the teleprompter; a carefree and innocent gesture that, however, has not stopped drawing sighs on social networks.

With that simple action, Galfield has become the most desired man at the Golden Globes and these reactions are the proof.

“Don’t ask me any color or anything, I’m not fine.”

“Andrew Garfield, the sexiest man alive.”

“The definitive Andrew Garfield.”

Luckily for all his fans, Garfield has an agenda full of projects that will allow us to continue meeting him. After taking a year off, the actor has returned to the big screen with Live in the moment, the romantic drama that reunites him with director John Crowley after Boy A (2007).

Additionally, you have several films with potential on the horizon, such as After the Hunt, the new Luca Guadagnino with Julia Roberts, or Voyagers, by Sebastian Lelio (A fantastic woman), in which he works again with Daisy Edgar-Jones after By heaven’s command (2022).

