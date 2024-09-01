After the discovery of the bodies of six hostages in the Gaza Strip, pressure is growing in the Israeli government on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Defense Minister Yoav Galant called for an immediate meeting of the security cabinet on Sunday morning to reverse the recent decision to keep Israeli forces on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. “It is too late for the hostages who were murdered in cold blood,” Gallant wrote on Platform X on Friday. “But we must bring home the hostages who are still in Hamas captivity.”