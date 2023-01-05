From Andretti another unequivocal signal arrives at the Formula 1. Indeed, this is a real declaration of intent: the US team, in fact, has announced with General Motors its intention to compete in the Formula 1 World Championship. General Motors will be represented by the brand Cadillacs. The Andretti Cadillac team will be based in the United States, with a support facility in Great Britain.

A strategic collaboration between two very important names in the world of motoring and, above all, from the United States, as proof of the desire to build a team that has not only the owner, but also the headquarters in the United States. Andretti Cadillac will present a formal expression of interest, therefore taking advantage of the opening of the FIA ​​president Mohammed Ben Sulayem days ago. If chosen as the 11th team, Andretti Cadillac “will try to race as soon as possible with at least one US driver” – as stated in the press release. Another card to play with F1, in search of an American driver to take advantage of the boom in popularity overseas.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of stables and we always look to the future“, commented the president Michael Andretti. “I think we are suited to become a new Formula 1 team and that we can bring value to the league and our partners, as well as thrill the fans. I am proud to have General Motors and Cadillac join us in pursuing this goal. General Motors and Andretti share a legacy born of a love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our passions for motorsports and our dedication to innovation to build a truly American F1 offering. Together, we will continue to follow the procedures and phases established by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to prepare optimistically in case we are lucky enough that Andretti Cadillac is formally approved as a competitor for Formula 1“.

“General Motors is honored to partner with Andretti Global in this historic moment of racing. We have a long and rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are excited by the prospect of joining Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help stimulate even more global interest in the championship and the sport.added Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our marque has a motorsport pedigree spanning over a century and we would be delighted to have the opportunity to bring American innovation and design to F1“.

Now the ball passes to Formula 1. It is precisely the championship that is blocking the doors for Andretti, considered too little a prestigious name to become the 11th team. The collaboration with Cadillac will also serve to remove this obstacle, even if the economic crux remains, with the proceeds that should be divided by 11 and no longer by 10.