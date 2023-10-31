The name of Andrew Wiese became a trend on social networks in recent days, after she suffered physical and verbal aggression from a woman while walking her dog named Menta in Miraflores. It should be noted that after this unfortunate fact was made public, many users were interested in the story of the popular actor’s pet. In this note, we tell you how the dog’s life goes and what illness it currently suffers from.

What is the difficult story of Menta, Andrés Wiese’s dog?

In June 2020, Andrés Wiese announced, through his social networks, that he adopted his dog Menta, who was rescued by the WUF Foundation after being abandoned near the Villa swamps, in Chorrillos, in December 2019.

It should be noted that Wiese’s pet was suffering from malnutrition and skin problems at the time. “This little girl was found alone, scared and in a terrible state. (…) In just 2 weeks that we have been together, you have already changed my life and it is incredible how much love you can give. I promise to be the best dad and companion for you, so “how to take care of yourself and love you forever. Welcome to your new family and your new home.”wrote the actor.

Since its adoption, Wiese has not stopped celebrating the years that he remains together with Mint. “Almost inseparable from day one, I love the dynamics and connection that we have achieved over time,” were the words that the artist dedicated to his pet on one of his anniversaries. In that sense, the actor does not hesitate to share various photographs with his dog on his Instagram account.

This 2023 marks 3 years since Andrés Wiese adopted his dog Menta. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Andrés Wiese

What illness does Andrés Wiese’s dog Menta have?

Andrew Wiese She shared a post on her Instagram account in May of this year, in which she announced that her dog Menta was going through some health problems. “This is just one more test for you (…) We suffer a lot when we see our pets unwell or sick,” the actor wrote at the beginning.

“Now it’s time to continue with the therapies for your hip and knee so that you can walk without pain, and above all, wait patiently for the results of the biopsy, praying to God that this tumor is not malignant,” specified the artist about the illness your pet is currently suffering from.

What happened to Andrés Wiese and why did he make a public complaint?

Some days ago, Andrew Wiese He said through his social networks that while he was walking his dog Menta on Alcanfores Street, in Miraflores, a woman who lived in that area came out to threaten him that he could not walk his pet outside his house.

Not only that, but Wiese He was violated by this woman who threatened to put poison on the grass so that her pet and that of other neighbors would be affected. It should be noted that after this event, The actor proceeded to make the corresponding complaint to the jurisdiction of the municipality.