Matthew Perry is being honored by his fans. Following the actor’s death at age 54 in an apparent drowning on Saturday, flowers were placed outside his apartment building. NY where the character lived Friends, Chandler Bing. In a video posted by NBC News, fans could be seen gathering outside the building, located in Manhattan’s West Village, leaving flowers nearby on the street and taking photos of the location.

Perry starred in the hit comedy with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow from 1994 to 2004. The location presented in Friends is a six-story residential building located above the Little Owl Mediterranean restaurant.

The New Yorker previously reported that the first shot of the apartment building appeared in the series’ pilot episode on September 22, 1994. In 2017, Perry He worked not far from the famous apartment building when he wrote and starred in the play Off-Broadway The End of Longing.

The production took place at the Lucille Lortel Theater in the West Village, which is just a 2-minute walk from the theater building. Friends. Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

TMZ reported that the star was found in a hot tub at the residence and no drugs were found or foul play was suspected.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson later told him that officers responded to a call at the address of Perry about the death of a man in his 50s, although the identity of the deceased was not confirmed. After his death, Warner Bros. issued a statement about the beloved actor:

“We are devastated by the loss of our dear friend. Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly talented actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of many. This is a heartbreaking day and we send our love to his family, loved ones and all of his devoted fans.”

Via: People

Editor’s note: I don’t have much more to tell you, I think this will continue to happen for years. Friends It is a series that marked an entire generation.