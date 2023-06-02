Andrés Wiese and Nataniel Sánchez They were two of the main actors in “Al fondo hay sitio” until the eighth season with their characters as Nicolás and Fernanda de las Casas. In fiction they were brothers, but in real life they built a beautiful friendship that continues to this day. Recently, the interpreters met again in Spain and decided to take a photo together and then share it on social networks. Internet users received the news in a good way and remembered those times in the popular soap opera.

How was the meeting between Andrés Wiese and Nataniel Sánchez?

“Brothers forever, I adore you Nataniel Sánchez. I love you monga ”, it reads in the description of the Instagram post. As can be seen in the photos, the actors hug each other while smiling, apparently remembering good times.

Andrés Wiese shares a photo with Nataniel Sánchez. Photo: Instagram

In this line, the followers of the popular “Nicolás” filled them with praise. “This duo is immortalized throughout the history of Peruvian television”, “Los Maldini!”, “The series is boring, it’s not the same without you”, “You have to go back to ‘Al fondo hay sitio’”, “ Undoubtedly the little brothers are beautiful”, “It seems that time has not passed for you. They reflect a beautiful vibe. In addition, they are still beautiful”, “Return to the series, please”, reads among the comments.

Will Nataniel Sánchez return to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

His followers ask for his return, however, Nataniel Sánchez spoke with the program “You are in all” a while ago and revealed what his future projects are and what he thinks of the possible return to “Al fondo hay sitio”.

“I had a conversation with the channel when the series was just launched (again) because some characters were called for this return. At that time it was said no (her). I have projects in mind right now, so it does get complicated the fact of going to live in Peru to shoot the series. I can never say ‘I’m never going’, in any way, because I don’t know what things life will bring me. What I do know is that right now I have no plans to do ‘AFHS’“said the actress.

