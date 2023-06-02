This Thursday, June 1, the National Regeneration Movement (Brunette) published a statement in which he asks its membersparticularly those who aspire to public office, to refrain from holding events that promote.

Nor may they attend or participate in said events, distribute propaganda such as canvas, blankets, micro-perforations, decals for vehicles, contract publicity in billboards, paint fences, as well as any act that could affect the principle of equity in the next elections.

Within the Morena statement, they first begin by assuring that they are against the resolution of the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

“We express our total disagreement with the determination of the INE because in Morena we believe in an authentic democracy in which political rights and freedoms such as expression, assembly or association, are human rights and are guaranteed in the Constitution, and cannot be limited. by the electoral authorities,” they stated in the publication.

Despite this, they said they were forced to comply with the precautionary measure issued by the INE.

Finally, they commented that in Morena they respect the determinations of the electoral authorities despite not agreeing with them.

“And in this case, we will assert our right to challenge this resolution before the corresponding judicial instance,” they advanced.