Two people from Lima, aboard an old Volkswagen, travel to Cajamarca hired by a mining company. But the car breaks down on the road and stops, ruining the family garden. PiruThe accident will bring both of them closer to the daily lives of the residents, between precarious transportation, the ideas of “progress” and the need to preserve. “My father was from Cajamarca and I have heard a lot about the treaties with the mines. What I highlight most about the script is that it does not judge, which instead of showing a bad guy or a good guy, shows reality. It’s not that the film imposes anything on you,” says actor Andrés Salas.

Bismarck Rojas’ debut film won one of the Ministry of Culture’s awards and premiered on Thursday with 4,500 spectators. At the end of its first week, it exceeded 50,000, which is an achievement for so-called non-commercial cinema. “It is one of the works that I am most proud of, because of the difficulty, because of the subject, because of the group. I am living a good stage with what is happening, especially because of the response of the people, it is something that has not happened to me,” adds Salas, who in the story plays José María, and Emanuel Soriano plays Ali.

He says that a key part of the film has been the direction of the boy Mateo Castrejón (Pirú). “Acting with him was beautiful. It was an achievement to get the child to play, they took away that great weight of having to interpret.”

Pirú entered the billboard along with The Monroy case and both teams have been supporting each other on social networks. Salas coincides with the need to make films that reflect the problems from the capital and regions. “I live between Lima and Chincha, and being only two hours away it is a different reality. They go in political campaigns, but it only remains in promises; If they don’t need anything from the provinces, they are not visible. This is what is being demonstrated with the marches. “Lima is not Peru.”

Regarding Adriana Tudela’s bill, which would reduce the budget of the DAFO awards and proposes a single window for authorization of filming in Peruvian territory, he believes: “That a congressman does not know what is happening and does not talk to film people to Asking him if he needs that or not is scary. Cinema can be an element of fun, but it is also culture, teaching and legacy.”

And for the actor, who has worked in several blockbuster comedies, Congress is not clear that for an industry to exist there must be cinema that can be financed by private companies and cinema that needs a subsidy from the State for its existence. He experienced this process closely with Pirú, since they applied to SWOT seven times. “I don’t know if it’s a smokescreen, bad faith or ignorance, it’s not clear to me at all. And after seeing that they want to build a complex on Santa María beach, it seems crazy to me. They need to clearly define what they want for the country, ignorance or for it to grow with culture and values.”

In that sense, he commented that they went to Congress with the Monroy case team. “It has been the perfect reason for filmmakers to unite and let us all fight. We went to invite the congressmen to see the film, we went to talk to them, we were in the press area. Those bridges of dialogue would be missing because we did not feel openness, there was no comment after that.”

Another “battle” for Peruvian cinema is the distribution of theaters. Currently, Pirú is seen in the provinces. “We have had a kind of campaign with people who, if they want the film, tag their favorite cinema, go and order it; Word of mouth helps a lot. I think that due to pressure from the people he is staying, but if it were on the initiative of the cinemas, it would be incredible”.