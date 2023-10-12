Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Their friends died at the festival in Israel, but they survived: Now Zohar and Liron want to fight. Against Hamas, “so that something like this never happens again.”

Tel Aviv – It was supposed to be an unforgettable weekend for Zohar and Liron: partying, dancing and having fun at a music festival in the middle of the desert. But Hamas turned the event into a bloodbath. On Saturday morning (October 7th), the radical Islamic attackers attacked the festival site, fired shots indiscriminately and took a large number of hostages. The couple barely survived the massacre. Now they want to go to war to defend their country.

The lovers volunteered as reservists at the festival in Israel immediately after the Hamas massacre

“From the horrors of the massacre – straight to action,” writes the Israeli military, which published the story of Zohar Arad and Liron Rokah on Instagram. Immediately after the lovers’ escape, the two are said to have reported as reservists in the Combat Engineering Corps. Arad as a military officer, Rokah as a reserve sergeant. The task of the soldiers in this group is to provide military-technical support for combat operations.

The couple’s goal is clear: “We want to ensure that something like this never happens again,” they explain to the Israeli military. Their terrible experiences give them strength to fight.

Friends of the couple were injured and killed by Hamas at the festival near the Gaza Strip

According to current information, Hamas terrorists murdered at least 260 people in their attack on the festival in Kibbutz Re’im, not far from the Gaza Strip. Numerous others were seriously injured, including probably the German Shani Louk. Many friends of the lovers were also injured and killed at the “Festival for Peace”.

“All around us, people were running in panic. It was scary. Luckily, we were among the first to reach the vehicles,” describes Arad Picture. “Our friends shouted at us to go without them. They wanted to stay in another vehicle. We didn’t think this would mean the difference between life and death,” Arad continues.

Another survivor hid under corpses during the Hamas festival massacre

Another young woman also experienced Hamas terror first hand at the festival in Israel. She survived by hiding under corpses for seven hours. However, the killings and kidnappings by Hamas continue. There are said to be several Germans among the civilians kidnapped by Hamas – Lufthansa is planning evacuation flights. (tt)