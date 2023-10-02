The authorities of Israel they carried out the detention of Andres Roemerprominent writer and former Mexican diplomat, who was fugitive from justice in Israel and faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse by dozens of women in Mexico.

This important development came after several formal extradition requests filed by Mexico against him.

Andrés Roemer detained in Israel

Roemer, former Mexican ambassador to UNESCO and of Jewish origin, He was arrested the morning of this Monday, October 2, 2023 after the international department of the Israeli State Prosecutor’s Office submitted an official extradition request to the Jerusalem District Court. The Israeli Ministry of Justice confirmed the arrest through an official statement.

Will Andrés Roemer be extradited to Mexico?

The Israeli prosecutor considers that Roemer is “extraditable to Mexico” for the crimes of rape attributed to him in the extradition request.” Although he is under detention awaiting a final decision on his possible extraditionthis action marks a key step in the legal process he faces.

The accusations against Roemer arose in February 2021when More than a dozen women broke their silence and accused him of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior. In addition, the group Periodistas Unidas Mexicanas (PUM) compiled more than 60 complaints against him.

Andrés Roemer, modus operandi

The Interpol issued a red token in 2022 to search for and arrest Roemer, who allegedly He summoned his victims to his residence under false work excuses, then carried out touching and advances, and finally offered them money..

In the past, Mexico had submitted multiple extradition requests to Israel, but had not received a response so far. Last year, Mexican authorities sent a direct letter to Israel requesting its cooperation in the case.

It should be noted that the dismissal of Andrés Roemer as Mexico’s ambassador to UNESCO in 2016 was related to his decision to abstain on a resolution on the Esplanade of Mosques in Jerusalem. This occupied, a position that was praised by Israeli authorities and Jewish institutions around the world.