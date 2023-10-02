October is an important month for SD 3. The French car manufacturer has in fact announced important news for its B segment, now available with new features starting from the basic trim level and with the possibility of integrating new connected services during the year thanks to over-the-air updates.

Renewed design

The first news concerns some design updates for the versions Bastille and Performance Line: on both these levels of DS 3 we now find new tinted glass in the rear side windows and in the tailgate at the back, and new 17″ Dublin alloy wheels. Inside the passenger compartment, the front central armrest, sun visors with courtesy mirrors and hidden LEDs, the electro-chromatic internal rear-view mirror and tinted rear windows are now offered as standard. Finally, the system is standard for petrol and diesel engines Advanced Traction Controlwhich manages grip on all types of road surfaces.

Top of the range

Moving up the range we find the trim levels Opera and Esprit de Voyage: the first represents the top of the DS 3 offer, and stands out for its Nero Basalto nappa leather interior as well as seats equipped with “watch strap” design; the second, however, is a sort of special collection rather than a real setup, and is characterized by light Pebble Gray interiors and exclusive details, one above all the 18″ Kyoto wheels.

Connected services

As mentioned, over the course of the year the models offered by DS will be enriched with new connected services. To give an example, the Remote Control functions which include locking/unlocking the car, activation of the horn or lights via smartphone and the Connected Alarm function with sending of an SMS in case of activation of the physical alarm, which are already launched on the DS 4 series, they will be available in the coming months also on the rest of the line-up.