Nowadays, one of the most talked about aspects of Argentine soccer fans are the referees and their appointments. This takes on additional relevance for the “Classics Date” that corresponds to Matchday 7 of the 2023 League Cup. Throughout this, all the main classics of Argentine First Division football will be played, such as Boca vs. River, Independiente vs Racing, San Lorenzo vs Huracán, Estudiantes vs Gimnasia, among many others.
A few moments ago, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced the appointment of the referees for this entire special day in world champion football and announced that Andrés Merlos, 42, will be in charge of dispensing justice. in the Argentine soccer superclassic between Boca and River that will be played in La Bombonera next Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
This will be his first time in the most important football match in Argentina and he will be accompanied by Juan Pablo Belatti and Sebastián Raineri as assistant referees while Ariel Penel will be the fourth official. While Hector Paletta and Ariel Suárez will be the VAR and AVAR respectively.
As for the background, Merlos has directed Xeneize on 12 occasions throughout his career with 6 victories for Boca, 4 draws and 2 defeats while he dispensed justice in Millonario matches on 10 occasions of which those of the Banda de They were victorious on 5 occasions, 3 ended in a draw and the remaining two in defeats.
In the Racing vs Independiente match it will be in the hands of Hernán Mastrángelo, on the side of San Lorenzo and Huracán the designated one was Pablo Echavarría while Yael Falcón Pérez, who was one of the candidates to direct the superclassic, will always dispense justice in the duel controversial of Rosario Central and Newell’s.
The rest of those designated for the classic matches are: Darío Herrera in Talleres vs Belgrano, Fernando Echenique in Estudiantes vs Gimnasia, Nicolás Ramírez in Banfield vs Lanús and, finally, it will be Facundo Tello who is in charge of the duel between Colón and Unión with many implications in the descent.
