Everything was very clear from the first moment, exactly from the first word of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s speech. The leader of the PP stood on the Congress platform, ordered his papers, saluted and pronounced: “Amnesty.” Hours later, already in the midst of the din of replies and counterreplies, the issue became even more clear, when Sumar deputy Enrique Santiago made a strong defense of a possible amnesty for those prosecuted by the processes and the presidential candidate thanked him with a certain irony: “You have come to specify what this investiture is about.” And that was, indeed, the strangest inauguration session that Congress has ever experienced. The theoretical candidate for La Moncloa transformed it into a motion of censure against a government in office or rather a government that has not even been formed and whose eventual president is not even an official candidate.

The agenda stated that the Galician politician arrived there to ask for the support of the Chamber in his attempt to lead the Government, but what he actually did was debut his role as future leader of the opposition. The anomaly of the situation was completed by the person attacked: Pedro Sánchez chose to disdain Feijóo, did not intervene in the debate and gave the witness to deputy Óscar Puente, who raised the atmosphere in the chamber to red with an incendiary intervention against the leader of the PP. It was the first time that a sitting president decided not to participate in an inauguration session.

Feijóo mentioned the word amnesty and talked about it for minutes and minutes. His first message was to assure that he is not president because he does not want to. To do this, he constructed a kind of syllogism: if he accepted the amnesty and the referendum, he would have the support of the independentists, overlooking the fact that in that case he would lose that of Vox and would once again be left without the necessary majority.

Almost 40 minutes had to pass—the speech lasted up to 100—before he began to enunciate some government proposal. During that time, he extended the greatest alarms about the future of Spanish democracy if the grace measures are finally approved as part of Sánchez’s pacts with the independence movement. “It would be a direct attack on essential democratic values,” he said. And after assuming that the amnesty is not constitutional, he declared: “Outside the Constitution, there is no democracy.”

Feijóo repeatedly hit Sánchez. He accused him of practicing “frontism” and “systematic deception.” And in the midst of these ferocious attacks, he tried to place the idea that he is the representative of “concord among the Spanish.” In that attempt he went as far as proclaiming himself the successor of Adolfo Suárez, Felipe González, José María Aznar, Mariano Rajoy and even, in some aspects, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

When the time came to outline a government program, the star measures were also linked to the Catalan conflict: he announced that he would promote the classification of a new crime of “constitutional disloyalty.” Regarding everything else, there was little new regarding what he had already presented in the electoral campaign. In economics, he once again drew a catastrophic panorama of the Spanish situation, brandishing data that his adversaries called false, and reiterated the well-known offer to lower taxes. For the rest, he rescued his offers of State pacts—up to six—without specifying much about the content.

Sánchez attended Feijóo’s speech with a profusion of gestures of joy and even laughter while he spoke with the acting vice presidents Nadia Calviño and Yolanda Díaz. The socialists had been sowing doubt for days about whether their leader would intervene in the debate. And during the lunch break that followed the candidate’s speech, it was clear that Sánchez had decided to pass with flying colors. The witness was not even picked up by the group’s spokesperson, Patxi López, but by a new deputy, one of the most impetuous: the former mayor of Valladolid Óscar Puente.

Feijóo had started early in the morning with a litany that he did not utter throughout the day. Whatever spokesperson was in front of him, he assumed that he was the winner of the elections. The election of the socialist spokesperson sought to attack Feijóo there and highlight his contradictions, since Puente was the most voted in the last municipal elections in Valladolid, but the PP took away his mayoralty after agreeing with Vox.

So Puente climbed onto the podium armed with a whole arsenal of sarcasm to speak to Feijóo “from winner to winner.” He began by telling him that the crime of constitutional disloyalty could be applied to himself for blocking the renewal of the Judiciary and ended up accusing the candidate of collecting bonuses, sowing doubts about the increase in his assets and citing his old friendship with the Galician kingpin Marcial Dorado. . All this between enthusiastic ovations from the socialists and protests and kicks from the popular ones. When Feijóo took the stand, he attacked Sánchez for his departure: “He asked me for six debates during the campaign and the second he no longer appears.” The popular seats erupted in a chorus: “Coward! Coward!”.

The popular leader, somewhat confused by Puente’s aggressiveness, brought out his best ironic vein in the duels with the spokespersons for Sumar and the Catalan independentists. Among other things, because they talked again about what he wanted most: amnesty. The three deputies who intervened for Sumar defended it as the instrument to pacify Catalan politics. Both Gabriel Rufián, from ERC, and Míriam Nogueras, from Junts, stressed that the grace measures are only a first step and that their final demand is the referendum. Without a consultation on independence, the Esquerra spokesperson stressed, “the amnesty would be of little use.” Nogueras reproached the PP for its campaigns “against Catalonia” since the time of the Estatut and concluded: “We need independence for the linguistic, cultural and economic survival of our nation.” Feijóo directly rejected his arguments, although he made an effort not to enter into a direct collision.

The only kind words for the candidate came from the leader of Vox. Santiago Abascal and Feijóo made it clear that they have differences, but they staged a Versailles debate in which their new status as partners was evident. Between kind words from both sides, the popular man thanked Abascal “for his patriotism.” Before, in his initial speech, he had defined Vox as a “unitary force.” Feijóo slipped in an insinuation that could be interpreted as a call for the reunification of the right: “If the entire center-right had gone together with the elections, we would have 190 deputies.” The wink gave rise to one of Abascal’s few attacks: “Has that calculation been made by the same person who told him that he was going to win with a majority?”