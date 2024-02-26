The company of the establishment threatens to report the affected person, who claims more than 442,000 euros, accusing him of falsifying the consequences of the punch based on the photos he has posted on his networks doing 'snowboarding' or pull-ups.
“For me it meant a radical life change.” Andrés Martínez, the Alcantarilla resident who was left in a coma in December 2016 after receiving a brutal punch from a goalkeeper, told the Court this Tuesday about the numerous consequences that he, he claims, suffer as…
