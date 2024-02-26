The government of the Palestinian National Authority (ANP) presented this Monday (26) its resignation to the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, as announced by Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh.

“I made the government's resignation available to President Mahmoud Abbas last Tuesday, February 20, and today I present it in writing,” said the Palestinian prime minister at the beginning of a meeting with the entire ANP government cabinet in Ramallah , in the West Bank.

Shtayyeh explained that this decision was made “in light of political, security and economic developments related to the aggression against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank, including the city of East Jerusalem.”

“This comes to light from what our people, our Palestinian cause and our political system face: a fierce and unprecedented attack, a genocide, attempts at forced displacement, famine in Gaza, intensifying colonialism, settler terrorism and repeated invasions of camps and villages in Jerusalem and the West Bank”, accused the prime minister.

The dismissal of the ANP government en bloc comes at a time when the post-war plan for the Gaza Strip is being discussed, with the unknown as to which entity will assume civil control of the Palestinian enclave, where Israel will not allow the Islamic group Hamas regain power.

The international community, including the United States, advocates that the ANP – which currently governs small areas of the West Bank – be the entity that assumes executive functions in the Gaza Strip when the war ends, after Hamas expelled them in 2007; although Israel was reluctant.

“We will continue to confront the occupation and the Palestinian National Authority will continue to fight to establish the State on the lands of Palestine,” said Shtayyeh.

Last Thursday, the Israeli government presented its post-war plan for Gaza, in which it does not mention the civilian government, but foresees that its troops will maintain security control of the area, with freedom of movement as is now the case in the West Bank. .

Shtayyeh considered that the current government, which has been in power for five years and included independent partners such as five ministers from Gaza, has done a good job in difficult circumstances, but has opted for “a new stage whose challenges require new governmental and political agreements that take into account tells the new reality in the Gaza Strip and the dialogue for national unity”.

“We have an urgent need for an 'inter-Palestinian' consensus, with a national basis, broad participation, unity of ranks and the extension of the PNA's authority throughout the land of Palestine,” declared Shtayyeh regarding the failed reconciliation efforts national after several unsuccessful attempts at dialogue between Fatah, a secular party that controls the ANP, and Hamas and other terrorist groups, such as Islamic Jihad, since the 2007 split.

Finally, Shtayyeh thanked President Abbas for “his wisdom and his support”; and to his ministers for “their exceptional work in exceptional circumstances”.