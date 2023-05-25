Andrés Iniesta announced this Thursday his departure from Vissel Kobe of Japanwhere he has played since 2018, and is now looking for a new destination to finish his sports career, after which he has the commitment to return to Japan and the desire to one day return to FC Barcelona, ​​according to what he said.

Andrés Iniesta stops being a player in Japan

The celebration of Andrés Iniesta after the goal against Chelsea.

The legendary footballer, a key player in a generation that achieved historic achievements with Barça and with the Spanish team, has thus put an end to what has been his most important sporting period after that of the Catalan team, and which, according to what he assured, will not yet be the last.

“I know that as time passes I am closer to the end of my sports career, it is the law of life”Iniesta said this Thursday at the age of 39, who added, however, that “he wants to end his career playing on a soccer field” and that he still feels “with the capacity and enthusiasm” for it.

The agreement to terminate the contract he had with Vissel until the end of the year includes the return of the man from La Mancha to the Kobe club once he hangs up his boots, according to what is explained today by both parties. “The next thing will be to be in the Vissel in another area,” he said.

It’s always hard to say goodbye. I can only thank everyone for what I have experienced these 5 years in Japan. It has been an adventure that I will remember forever and in which I have learned and grown a lot. Thank you! ❤️ Next June 6 I hope to say goodbye to all the Japanese fans… pic.twitter.com/TmODPBhcC3 – Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) May 25, 2023

Will he return to Barcelona?

Andrés Iniesta says goodbye to the Spanish National Team.

Iniesta when asked by EFE about a possible return to FC Barcelona once he hangs up his boots, to join the coaching staff of his former locker room partner and friend Xavi.

“From then on I like to think a lot about the present and the present is to continue playing, trying to continue playing football for the years I have left, and then we’ll see”he commented.

“As I have said many times, I would love to return to Barcelona at some point in my life, but I still think it is a long way off,” he added.

“Above all, I hope that Xavi will be coach for many years, that would be great news for football,” concluded the author of the goal that earned Spain the victory in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The footballer will play the last match with the Vissel shirt on July 1 at his stadiumin a domestic competition match, and before that, on June 6, he will be in a friendly against Barça at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, in a match that is presented as a tribute to his career.

Iniesta joined Vissel Kobe in July 2018, and was part of the best eleven players in the Japanese league in 2019 and 2021. With the Kobe team, he has played a total of 132 games and scored 26 goals, spread over four competitions, and has won two titles, the Emperor’s Cup (2019) and the Japan Super Cup (2020), according to club data.

Although the footballer did not want to give clues about what will be his new destination and the last stage of his professional career, The Japanese media pointed out that he handles offers from the United States and the Middle East.

EFE

