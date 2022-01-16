Once again, the figure of ‘Chollywood’ Andres Hurtado He gave something to talk about after making new comments about his experience with aliens during the latest edition of his program Because today is Saturday with Andrés. On this occasion, he had as a guest the actress Teddy Guzman to comment on his long artistic career; however, he also took the opportunity to confess his encounters with the “superior brothers”, as he calls them, during a trip to the United States.

“The superior brothers, the extraterrestrial brothers took me to Philadelphia, 26 years ago they told me this (…) I told Gisela (Valcárcel) this. At first I did not understand it (…) all the last 27 years of my life have told me step by step and it has been fulfilled, “he said at first, a statement that surprised the first actress.

Later, he claimed to know that he would become a television host. “(Augusto) Ferrando dies and I had gone to Philadelphia 10 years ago and my superior brothers told me 28 years ago in Philadelphia: ‘You are going to be the next Augusto Ferrando’ (…) They told me: ‘You are the chosen one’, they put me on a plane and took me”, continued Andrés Hurtado.

Andrés Hurtado ignores the criticism after confessing that he had contact with aliens

Television host Andrés Hurtado did not remain silent in the face of mocking comments after revealing that he had an encounter with aliens years ago and assuring that they told him that he would be president of Peru.

Andrés Hurtado is launched as a candidate for the presidency of Peru. Photo: Capture/Successful

He answered loud and clear: “I am not interested. I have been in my career for 28 years and I have never cared about criticism, otherwise I would have gone crazy.”, he told the newspaper Ojo.

Andrés Hurtado is upset with users who created a meme about extraterrestrial contacts

As is known, the father of Josetty Hurtado is not afraid to say that at one point in his life he had the opportunity to have an experience with beings from another planet, and for that he has a lot of respect for them.

Publication of Andrés Hurtado. Photo: Capture/Facebook

In this sense, when a meme came out in 2020 about these aliens, Andrés Hurtado did not hesitate to use his social networks to show his outrage. “Poor bland and ignorant those who create these memes,” wrote the driver next to the image.