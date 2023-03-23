India, whose real name is Linda Bell Viera Caballero, is one of the most famous salsa performers of all time. With a wide career in music, she has come to win different distinctions at an international level. For her part, Andres Hurtado He is one of the best-known figures in the show, with more than 30 years on Peruvian TV.

India was welcomed on the set of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” by the father of Josetty and Génesis Hurtado. They consolidated a relationship that led to a marriage in 2019. Despite their busy schedules, the spouses have always been united in their networks, in which they lavish love. She knows the beginnings of their romance and how many years they are apart.

How did an interview that Andrés Hurtado did to La India start their romance?

Andres Hurtado He conducted an interview with La India in 2017. He recalled three years later, on his personal Instagram account, that on that occasion “love was born” between the current spouses.

In said television event, Andrés Hurtado also paid tribute to him and surrendered at the feet of the sauce boat. This interview was quite emotional, because La India recalled the most difficult moments it had gone through before achieving international fame.

Andrés Hurtado and La India joined their lives in an intimate ceremony. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Andrés Hurtado/YouTube screenshot

Hurtado confessed that he loved and admired her, they even flirted, mentioning that they would get married in the future. India was very happy and flattered by the reception she received from the popular ‘Chibolín’.

How many years apart do Andrés Hurtado and La India have?

India and Andrés Hurtado have a four-year age difference. The driver of “Because today is Saturday with Andrés” is older than the singer, since he is currently 58 years old. For its part, India is 54 years old.

They have birthdays on January 31 and March 9, respectively. The spouses have always been loving in their celebrations. India has surprised Andrés Hurtado on more than one occasion: she usually visits him on the set of his television show.

As for Andrés Hurtado, he has nothing but words of admiration in his networks on each of the sauce boat’s birthdays. Likewise, she maintains a cordial relationship with Hurtado’s daughters and even with her ex-partner Marilú Montiel.