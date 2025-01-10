Graham Smith, the group’s chief executive Republic in Spanish), has filed a complaint with Scotland Yard against Andrés of England, accused of using false information in documents submitted to register the company.

This businessman refers to the fact that the prince used the pseudonym “Andrew Inverness” when he created the company Naples Gold Limited in 2002 and not his real name, Andrés Windsor. The prince was created Duke of Inverness by his mother, Queen Elizabethwhen he married Sarah Ferguson, in 1986, hence why he used that alias.

The events go back to when Andrés created in 2002 the company Naples Gold Limited together with sporting goods retail magnate Johan Eliasch.

The Metropolitan Police are assessing the report to determine if further action is required. Smith explained to the newspaper The Telegraph that the brother of King Charles III “must meet the highest standards” and believes that “The royal family seems to believe it can act with impunity.”

“The apparent submission of false information to Companies House may seem trivial, but the UK faces serious problems of fraud committed in this way”Smith said last Monday, January 6, before the Metropolitan Police.

For now, neither Prince Andrew nor his legal team They wanted to express themselves on the matter.