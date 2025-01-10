Liam Gallagher also had an insult prepared for Alcalá Norte

The fact that Oasis is preparing for its return to the stage in the summer of 2025 does not take away from Liam Gallagher’s time to continue tweeting in his traditional, abusive line, full of insults with a Mancunian accent.

In a post published this Wednesday on the social network “Fuck you” (“fuck you”) to a message from the Madrid group Alcalá Norte, who has signed what has been recognized as one of the best Spanish albums of 2024.

The group from the Ciudad Lineal neighborhood, beyond music, has gained some notoriety on social networks thanks to the tone and comments of their community manager (CM), which is bassist Pablo Prieto, nicknamed Pablo “Admin” precisely for carrying out these tasks.

TO a message from the little Gallagher (younger brother, but 52 years old) in which he said “Unless your guitars and your fucking attitude resemble these nuggets of data gone by then you can kiss my tubler bells” (“Unless your guitars and your fucking attitude remind me of the best of the past, I hate it”), the CM of Alcalá Norte answered: “UR ATTITUDE STINK” (“YOUR ATTITUDE STINKS”).

To that, Liam Gallagher replied back to the aforementioned “Fuck you.” Of course, the Madrid band could not waste the moment, and dedicated the night to exploiting “the hype”as they themselves have called it, to continue tweeting about Oasis: “2025, insulted by Liam, I have already completed all the tweeting work for the year, now I can relax in my fucking 56 square meter mansion,” has written.

It has also revealed a family conversation on WhatsApp where he says “it’s always good when Liam Gallagher insults you, it’s like a compliment”, and he has published a photo of the Gallaghers and another of two members of the group, with the comment “separated at birth”, in addition to other comments where he expressed your amazement or his emotion: “I am the happiest person in the world.”

Alcalá Norte, The cocky and neighborhood (as much as the style of its CM) debut of the group that takes its name from a shopping center on Alcalá Street in Madrid, has been the best Spanish album for the specialized magazine Rockdelux, the second best Spanish album of the year for El Periódico, the most outstanding for Babelia (El País), the second best for El Confidencial, the third for El Mundo and the best Spanish album of the year for elDiario.es.

Oasis will begin their concerts on July 4 in Cardiff (Wales) and dates have been announced until November 23. For its part, Alcalá Norte has been embarking on La Gira Cañón since May 24, 2024 and has dates until February 14, with all tickets sold out for the remaining concerts except for the one scheduled for February 9 in Iruñea.