Colombian midfielder Andres Balanta, who had been playing for the Argentine Atlético Tucumán for a few months, died this Tuesday after collapsing in full training. According to sources close to him, the 22-year-old footballer died on arrival at the hospital after resuscitation maneuvers and defibrillator work for more than 40 minutes were unsuccessful.

As soon as the news was released, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) published a message of condolences on its social networks.

The most remembered cases

One of the most remembered is that of the soccer player Marc Vivian Foé, midfielder for the Cameroonian team, who died in 2003 during the semifinals of the Confederations Cup against the Colombian team.

Fiorentina captain david astori, who died at the age of 31, leaves Italian football without a discreet leader, loved and respected by all who knew him. He was found dead this Sunday while he was concentrating with his team in a hotel in the northern city of Udine, before a league match against Udinese.

Davide Astori was the captain of Italy's Fiorentina and died in his sleep at the hotel. It was March 4, 2018.

In 2007, the Spanish footballer Anthony Gatefrom Sevilla, died on the pitch at the age of 22 after suffering several cardiac arrests during a Spanish League match.

The Ecuadorian striker Christian Benitez He died in 2013 due to heart failure, when he was part of the Eljaish Sports Club squad in Qatar.

On May 6, 2016, 13 years after the death of Marc-Vivien Foé, Romania plunged into a new mourning for the death of patrick ekeng. Ekeng, 26, who collapsed on the pitch at his team’s stadium, Dinamo Bucharest, seven minutes after entering the field in a match against Viitorul Constanta. He could not be revived from his cardiac arrest and passed away hours later.

On May 6, 2016, 13 years after the death of Marc-Vivien Foé, Romania plunged into a new mourning for the death of Patrick Ekeng. Ekeng, 26, collapsed on the grass.

On April 14, 2012, Livorno player Piermario Morosini, 25, died at the Santo Spirito Civil Hospital in Pescara (central Italy), after collapsing due to a heart attack in the middle of a Second Division (Series B) match in the Italian League between his team and Pescara.

Piermario Morosini had the medical problem on April 14, 2012 and passed away. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

On January 25, 2004, the 24-year-old Hungarian international player for Benfica died in a hospital in Guimaraes (Portugal) due to a pulmonary thromboembolism suffered during a league match against Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Miklos Feher died on January 25, 2004 in the match between his team, Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

