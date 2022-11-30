It hasn’t been many weeks since the new iPhone 14 hit the shelves. Apple Store of Mexico and the rest of the world, positioning itself as the most expensive high-end mobile phone in the world. However, this issue could change, since the company Caviar which is dedicated to manufacturing luxury cell phone accessories announced the launch of its iPhone 14 with a Rolex Daytona embedded in the back.

According to Caviar, his new iPhone 14 with Rolex attached is made on different latest-generation Apple devices, since it offers the version with the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage, same that could reach a value of 135 thousand 420 dollars or more than 2 million 700 thousand pesos.

According to Caviar this iPhone Pro Max features a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona crafted in 18K yellow gold, with perpetual movement, mechanical automatic chronograph.

It also has decorative details such as a dial panel that simulates a speedometer and oil and fuel gauges.

According to the creators of this piece of technological jewelry, the iPhone 14 is inspired by Malcolm Campbell’s Blue Bird supercar, the man who inspired and helped design the first Rolex Daytona watches.

For its part, the Caviar company stressed that, for the construction of this piece, the caviar artisans also strive to constantly exceed their own achievements, keeping in mind the goal of creating an impressive iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex watch embedded in the body. .

They also reported that due to the craftsmanship by which this device was made, his store will only offer 3 pieces of the iPhone 14 Pro with an inlaid Rolex Daytona watch and will have a minimum value of $134,000.