A woman and her daughter died in France during the farmers' blockade

In Pamiers, in the south-west of France, a woman and her 14-year-old daughter demonstrating at a checkpoint of French farmers they were killed, hit by a car that rushed into the group of demonstrators.



The death of a 35-year-old woman, fatally struck by a car while taking part in a roadblock in southwestern France, it is a “tragedy that shocks everyone”. French President Emmanuel Macron said this while offering his condolences. The head of the Elysée also urged the government to “provide concrete solutions”. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal expressed his “pain” and assured that “the nation is shocked and united”.

The woman's husband and the girl's father, also among the demonstrators, remained badly injured. The three occupants of the car were arrested. French farmers have been demonstrating across the country for a few days to ask for administrative simplifications and faster compensation in the event of natural disasters. “In the particular moment that agriculture is experiencing, this type of drama is difficult to bear”, the president of the farmers' union Arnaud Rousseau told Rmc, announcing the end of the blockade on national road 20, the site of the accident.

In the meantime, however, in the aftermath of a meeting with the government without great results, the protest movement spreads to new roads and highways. During the night between Monday and Tuesday, around thirty tractors with trailers blocked traffic on the A7 motorway in both directions, between Lyon and Valence, in the center of the country. The inconvenience for motorists was very serious, with diversions onto alternative roads where long queues formed. Meanwhile, other protests are blocking the A64 and A63 motorways in the French Pyrenees. Access to Spain remains possible for the moment, while the A62, in Aquitaine, in the south-west of the country, remains blocked by around ten tractors.

There are also problems for rail traffic, with dozens of farmers who have accumulated tires on the tracks, again in New Aquitaine. The situation is also starting to get complicated in the east of the country, with blockades at the border with Germany, at Sarrebrucke.

The reasons for the protest

Farmers complain about being overwhelmed by bureaucracy and seeing their living standards deteriorate. Among the main demands are administrative simplifications, no to new bans on pesticides, a stop to increases in the price of diesel for tractors and agricultural vehicles, immediate compensation for natural disasters and full application of the law for better pay for agricultural workers by of industrialists and large distributors.

The prime minister Attalreports Rai Newspromised to “facilitate the lives” of workers in the sector but the government fears an escalation of the protest also given the initiatives similar to the French ones which are recorded in Holland, Romania, Germany or Poland, often directed against the increase of taxes and the “Green Pact“European.

