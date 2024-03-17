The driver Andrea Llosa surprised a few days ago by making public her romance with Pablo Andrés de Vinaeta through a romantic post. This fact brought with it a series of comments from some television presenters, such as Magaly Medina, and users on social networks. Llosa preferred to stay somewhat away from the networks while the media upheaval subsided and now she reappears with a curious message that she sends to her followers.

What did Andrea Llosa say to her followers?

Andrea Llosa, who is known for talking a lot with his Instagram followers, did not stop doing this routine this morning. He shared a curious message and updated how she and her family are currently.

“They have been telling me in some messages that they have missed me and those displays of affection make me a vulnerable person. The truth is, I haven't missed it much, quite the opposite, but I have been reading all the messages, some more gossipy and others “With a show of affection, they asked me about my children. I've already gotten hooked on you, my little gossips, do you think I don't know what you're interested in knowing?” he said at first, while they were preparing their morning coffee.

“I know they gossip, they ask about everything. My children are fine, Cristóbal is at his father's house, yesterday he went to a party or meeting, and Mateo is sleeping like a drone,” he added in his style.

Who is Pablo Andrés de Vinaeta, partner of Andrea Llosa?

Pablo Andrés from Vinatea Bellatín is an Arequipeño over 50 years old. Although Andrea Llosa She met him in Lima, she occasionally visits him in the United States, where she has lived since 2022. The outgoing host has shared moments with him since March 2023, even receiving the New Year 2024 together.

Pablo holds the position of managing director at Humane Consulting Group, an advisory company. In addition, he has been the representative of two companies: Globentatural Internacional SA and Mismi Trading SAC. His lifestyle leans towards health and wellness. He has participated in several marathons.

Despite being legally married, he has been separated for several years, like ATV figure Andrea Llosa, who announced her separation from her husband in 2021 after a 15-year marriage. The breakup was not caused by infidelity, but it marked a new chapter in the journalist's life.

Andrea Llosa shared a series of photos with her boyfriend

Andrea Llosa She has surprised her followers by sharing a series of photographs on social networks, in which she appears with her boyfriend, Pablo Andrés de Vinatea. This gesture has generated astonishment and curiosity among those who closely follow the driver's life. Although Andrea is known for her television career, it is also interesting to see how her personal and romantic life sparks public interest.