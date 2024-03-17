Eastern border | Customs wants 150 employees out of the eastern border – “How can even some kind of normal work be carried out”, wonders the shop steward

Customs employees were surprised by the need to reduce up to 150 employees at the eastern border. An attempt is made to implement the reduction in the form of pension transfers, and Customs offers work from its other offices.

Customs estimates of the need to reduce 150 employees at the eastern border arouse surprise and confusion among Customs employees working at the eastern border.

A few hundred employees work for Customs on the eastern border. Customs needs to get its workforce away from the eastern border, where freight traffic has been quiet since the corona pandemic and almost at a standstill now during the border closure.

It appears from the report made by the Customs' working group that cross-border traffic is not expected to recover, at least in the next few years. And at least not to the old one.

According to the report, approximately 150 fewer employees will be needed at the eastern border offices in the future. The reductions apply to the customs offices of Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala.

Union of Customs Officials a local steward from Juko Ari Hooman Lappeenranta says that the employees were surprised by the need to reduce up to 150 people.

“That amount is considered quite large, especially in terms of operations. It makes me wonder how even some kind of normal work will be carried out in the future,” he says.

“In this situation, no one has a crystal ball. That we would know what the situation will be, at least in some way, permanent in the future. How do we see so far that we don't make hasty decisions and reduce too much.”

He points out that Customs' duties require special training.

“Employees cannot be found there through temporary employment agencies,” he says.

Vaalimaa border crossing point in January.

Customs the need to reduce the workforce is not only related to the closure of border crossings, but to the exceptional situation at the eastern border that has continued since the corona pandemic.

Director of Customs Communications Mika Parkkonen according to the recent years, freight traffic across the eastern border has decreased to about 20 percent of what it was, i.e. before the pandemic.

At the moment, only Lappeenranta's Vainikkala carries goods by train.

“Even if the border closure were to be lifted, it will certainly take years before the trade between Finland and Russia and the cross-border freight traffic is anywhere near the level it was before the corona era,” says Parkkonen.

“The duty is tied to the goods. And if it doesn't move, significantly less of Tullink's effort is needed. We can't keep people as pawns. We have to allocate employees where there is a need.”

According to Parkkonen, no decision has been made at Customs that the staff at the eastern border should be reduced to a certain number and by a certain time. According to him, assessments have been made and discussions have taken place.

“Different options have been considered. Adaptation does not happen suddenly, but rather over several years,” says Parkkonen.

According to him, Customs is trying to implement the reductions through pension transfers and voluntary transfers of employees to other offices of Customs. The employer offers jobs at its offices where more labor is needed, for example at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

According to Parkkonen, layoffs are not planned for the time being, as the situation on the eastern border may change come spring.

Director of Communications says that even in an exceptional situation, some of the Customs employees have been able to continue their work at the eastern border, because not everyone's tasks are directly related to the border crossing points on the eastern border. Those whose work is related have been on assignments and in training.

Employees have been on assignment at, for example, Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and Helsinki's big ports.

During the closure, the vast majority of employees on the eastern border have been in various trainings, Parkkonen says. Customs has given them further training. It has also trained its employees for possible new tasks.

Thus, preparations have been made for official assistance requests from other authorities, if the situation on the eastern border changes in the spring so that help is needed.

“We have had discussions with other authorities about what the duties of the Customs might be and where we could help if the situation at the eastern border becomes more serious,” says Parkkonen.

shop steward Hooman from Lappeenranta also praises Tulli. He appreciates the fact that the employer has kept his employees even during the quiet period, and now offers him the opportunity to transfer to Customs duties in other locations.

“This is not an easy situation for the employer either,” he says.

“We have tried to see the positive aspects of this, even though in a certain way it looks really dark. It has been received [komennuksilta] new work experience. And in general, the fact that there has been work, even though the situation is like this.”

Hooman believes that many employees are now wondering if moving would be possible for themselves. If there is a family, could the whole family move?

“But moving your whole life to another location is not a realistic option for many employees, nor is it possible due to their own life situation.”

People are uncertain about their future and their jobs.

“For us, that uncertainty is repeated when even the employer does not know exactly what will happen. And no one knows,” says Hooman.