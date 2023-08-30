Giambruno defends himself: “Surreal controversy, we are bordering on the ridiculous”

Finished at the center of the controversy for his statements on the sexual violence that took place in Palermo and Caivano, Andrea Giambruno defends himself on TV and replies to the attacks.

The journalist, companion of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during his broadcast, Diary of the day, broadcast on Rete 4, in fact, had declared: “Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no kind of misunderstanding and no kind of stumbling block – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf you find it”.

Words that have inevitably raised a fuss but which, according to the conductor, have been misunderstood and exploited.

Giambruno, in fact, always during the broadcast Diary of the dayhe decided to clarify what he said by responding with a hard face to those who attacked him.

“In the last few hours a completely surreal controversy has been raging, I have to point out that no one in this place has justified the act, indeed very precise terms have been used such as ‘abominable’ with regard to the act and have been defined as ‘beasts the authors of this act. All those who have used” what has been said “in an instrumental and misleading way, distorting reality, are doing it either because they are in bad faith or because they have serious understanding problems”.

Andrew’s reply #Giambruno to the controversy today on Tg4 – Diary of the day.pic.twitter.com/prBpT2R2HW https://t.co/S7oODpQUah — LALLERO (@see_lallero) August 29, 2023

“To all those who are on the wheel, I advise you to follow the episode of The diary of the day and to correctly interpret what has been said” Giambruno declares again who then underlines that he speaks “not only in my personal capacity but also to protect a company, a director and a work group that supports me”.

The journalist, therefore, concludes his speech thus: “Let’s put an end to these controversies because we are bordering on the ridiculous, I believe that politics has much more interesting things to do than dealing with a journalistic space”.