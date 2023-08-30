“The Italian situation reflects what is happening in the world. Many morbidly obese do not know they are suffering from a disease. A proportion of general practitioners and general practitioners do not trust bariatric surgery and therefore there is no widespread culture of safety of such surgery, the results and indications for bariatric surgery”. So Giuseppe Navarra, professor of surgery at the University of Messina and president-elect of Sicob, on the occasion of the symposium Communicating obesity promoted by Johnson & Johnson MedTech as part of the XXXI National Congress of the Italian Society of Surgery for Obesity and Metabolic Diseases (Sicob), underway at the Mostra d’Oltremare in Naples.

“We, as a scientific community – said Navarra – are trying to work on several levels. We work on a political level to get the message across that obesity represents a real disease. We also work to try to communicate to the population the way best way out of a state of illness. But it is essential to create assistance centres. Funds are also needed. The problem is very broad, but it cannot fail to pass through knowledge of the pathology”, concluded Navarra.