Mexico. Andrea García, daughter of actor Andrés García, she regrets that she cannot speak with her father as she would like and reach a reconciliation, because he remains reluctant for them to see each other.

In a conversation with the YouTube program Gossip No Like, Andrea says that she cannot talk to her father Andrés García, and would like to do it to “smooth rough edges”.

Weeks ago, Andrés, who lives in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico, and is now away from the stage, said he had no intention of talking to his daughter Andrea and had no communication.

“These are very difficult, painful situations and what can I tell you? The truth is, I have never, never liked to share personal details or anything,” Andrea says sadly to the program hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristáin.

Andrea Garcia. instagram photo

Andrea says that weeks ago she was also able to speak a little with Andrés García, but unfortunately the pleasure of reconciliation did not last long:

“We both told each other that we loved each other and everything was beautiful, but the next day the same pattern returned, He no longer answered the phone, in fact he blocked me, that is, I have zero access.”

Andrea, sister of fellow actors Andrés Jr. and Leonardo, expresses that after her famous father’s decision not to want to talk to her, this is what she thinks and feels:

“It’s fine, although it hurts and it’s a very difficult process, because it’s part of the process he’s going through. and you have to respect it with great honor, with much love and affection. It’s when you really show what you’re made of.”

Andrea points out that out of respect and love for her father, she will not reveal the reasons why, to this day, she has not been able to heal the differences she maintains with him.

“He is a man, a human being who is going through a very difficult and painful situation, So even though I have my reason and my right to defend myself, I am not going to do it, because my compassion and my awareness of processing what is happening comes first, even if I hit the bucket.”

Andrea is 46 years old, she is an actress, host, model and began her artistic career at the Televisa Artistic Education Center; She has modeled for magazines like Maxim, H for Men and Playboy.

Andres Garcia. Facebook photo

Andrea has also participated in the reality show Rica Famosa Latina, in the USA, and as an actress she has been seen in soap operas such as Triunfo del amor.