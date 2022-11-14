Monday, November 14, 2022
Plane made emergency landing by man who threatened passengers with a knife

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World
The flight was headed for Tampa, Florida.

The flight was headed to Tampa, Florida.

The subject was detained by the Police and no passenger was injured.

A flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, in the United States, was diverted to Atlanta on Friday night after an upset passenger was seen with a box cutter.

The frontier airlines flight was diverted to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport where a person, who was not identified by the Police, was detained.

Authorities later found a second box cutter among the suspect’s belongings. Nobody was hurt.

Lillian Hoffman, who was on that flight, recounted that the individual threatened to harm others with the knives.

“When he went to the bathroom, the passenger at the window looked at me and said, ‘He has a knife and he told me he was going to hurt someone. We have to do something,'” Hoffman told the station. WLWT-News.

“So I went to the flight attendants at the front of the plane and told them there’s a guy who has a box cutter and he’s threatening to hurt people,” he added.

After the emergency landing and the arrest of the individual, the airline disembarked the other passengers and canceled the flight.

Box cutters are prohibited on aircraft. It was not clear how the subject managed to get that tool into the plane. In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration said it has opened an investigation into the case.

THE NEW DAY / PUERTO RICO (GDA)

