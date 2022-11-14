Plane made emergency landing by man who threatened passengers with a knife

A flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, in the United States, was diverted to Atlanta on Friday night after an upset passenger was seen with a box cutter.

The frontier airlines flight was diverted to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport where a person, who was not identified by the Police, was detained.

(Also read: Turkey: terrorist bomb attack left at least six dead and 53 injured).

Authorities later found a second box cutter among the suspect’s belongings. Nobody was hurt.

Lillian Hoffman, who was on that flight, recounted that the individual threatened to harm others with the knives.

“When he went to the bathroom, the passenger at the window looked at me and said, ‘He has a knife and he told me he was going to hurt someone. We have to do something,'” Hoffman told the station. WLWT-News.

(You can read: Strong crash of two World War II planes during an air show: video).

“So I went to the flight attendants at the front of the plane and told them there’s a guy who has a box cutter and he’s threatening to hurt people,” he added.

After the emergency landing and the arrest of the individual, the airline disembarked the other passengers and canceled the flight.

BREAKING: #BNNUS reports A Frontier Airlines flight bound for Tampa was diverted Friday night after an unusual passenger was discovered with a box cutter, officials said. After the suspect was caught and searched, a second box cutter was found in their carry-on, the agency said. pic.twitter.com/rbAj6kWbxk — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 13, 2022

Box cutters are prohibited on aircraft. It was not clear how the subject managed to get that tool into the plane. In a statement, the Transportation Security Administration said it has opened an investigation into the case.

THE NEW DAY / PUERTO RICO (GDA)

More news