Mexico.- At the end of December 2022, Andrea Escalona fulfilled one of her biggest dreams in life, which was to become a mother; On the 22nd of that month, his son Emilio Estrada Escalona was born, who has not stopped astonishing the world.

And to be in close contact with her followers, the host of Hoy He was honest and told in detail how his delivery was as a new mother, revealing something that few knew about the subject and that is that the baby was not born naturally.

We invite you to read:

Andrea Escalona’s son was born in an unexpected way; by caesarean sectionalthough it was expected to be natural, but that was the decision of the Mexican driver because her baby was suffering.

“I was there 7 hoursbut I dilated zero, my doctor said the magic words ‘the baby is suffering’, I said: ‘there is no teacher, I do not want my son to suffer, take it off’, in half an hour I was naked in an iron, “he explained.

We invite you to read:

Also, Andrea added that he felt an incomparable peace when his son was borna very beautiful peace that even reminded him of his mother.