They celebrated big! The actor André Silva said “yes” to the daughter of Michelle Alexander. The couple enjoyed the rhythm of the cumbia of the group led by Christian Yaipén.

They threw the house out the window! On February 11, the wedding reception was held between andre silva and Adriana Álvarez at a luxurious party in Mala, Cañete, attended by show business figures such as Ethel Pozo and encouraged by Grupo 5. The couple got married days before and preferred to keep it low profile as they were not used to showing details of her romantic life in the media. As you remember, the actor from “Luz de luna” revealed that he had engaged in October 2021 with the mother of his daughter.

Michelle Alexander’s daughter has been in a relationship for more than seven years and their love story began at Del Barrio Producciones, a company where they both work. In the few interviews that the Peruvian actor referred to his relationship, he always had emotional words for his partner. Now, in the images of their engagement party, you can appreciate the complicity and trust they have.

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander at the wedding of André Silva and Adriana Álvarez. Photo: Instagram

The first dance of the bride and groom and the arrival of Group 5

André Silva and Adriana Álvarez proved to be fans of Peruvian cumbia and that is why they chose the song “El ritmo de mi corazón” to open the dance floor. In the clips shared by Ethel Pozo, you can see the choreography in which they both looked happy and excited. Likewise, the surprise of the night came moments later when the artist in charge of entertaining the celebration was revealed.

In the same style as the wedding of Brunella Horna and Valeria Piazza, the stage remained hidden and covered by two grove shutters that adorned the bar. When opened, a led screen with the name of Group 5 was seen announcing that the night was just about to start. The norteña orchestra played songs like “Who cures”, “Te vas”, “Levante la mano” and “El embrujo”.

André Silva and Adriana Álvarez enjoyed Group 5. Photo: Instagram

The bride and groom’s entrance

In a farm located in Mala, André Silva and Adriana Álvarez made their triumphant entrance walking hand in hand. The bride wore a form-fitting white mermaid gown with off the shoulders and a v-cut. She held a bouquet of multi-colored roses and kept her hair loose to show off her waves.

Meanwhile, the actor opted for a sober black suit and the details that enlivened his look were his shoes in brown tones and the small bouquet on his chest. The couple entered smiling at their guests to applause and to the background music of a live band. Figures like Carlos Cacho captured the moment and published it on their social networks.

Adriana Álvarez wore a mermaid cut dress with bare shoulders. Photo: Instagram

Photo: André Silva and Adriana Álvarez: the entrance of the couple

Guests at the wedding of André Silva and Adriana Álvarez

Various figures from show business attended the wedding of actor André Silva and production manager Adriana Álvarez. Among them, the host of “América hoy” stands out, Ethel Pozo, who a few months ago married Julián Alexander, brother of Michelle Alexander. Likewise, the stylist Carlos Cacho and the veterinarian Pancho Cavero also attended.

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander. Photo: Instagram

Michelle Alexander and Carlos Cacho. Photo: Instagram