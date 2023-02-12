JML Guadalajara Sunday, February 12, 2023, 16:36



A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in Valfermoso de Tajuña (Guadalajara) after allegedly killing her partner, a 39-year-old man, stabbing him in the house where they both lived located on Sol street in this town.

The events occurred on Saturday night during a discussion between the two. After being stabbed, the man locked himself in the bathroom of the house and asked for help by calling 112.

An ambulance from the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (SESCAM) traveled to the scene of the events, which found the man already deceased and could only certify death. Civil Guard agents also came who proceeded to arrest the woman after breaking down the bathroom door to free the man, already inert.

According to residents of this town of just 50 inhabitants, the couple, who had arrived in the town a year ago from Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), were conflictive as they had staged several altercations between them in recent months.