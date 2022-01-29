Ajax goalkeeper André Onana has reached the last four of the Africa Cup in his own country with Cameroon. The home team won 2-0 against Gambia in Douala.











The goals fell after the break and were both in the name of Karl Toko Ekambi. The attacker of Olympique Lyon has already scored five times in this tournament. The Gambia was hardly dangerous. This made it an easy game for Onana.

Cameroon will play in the semi-final against the winner of the game between Egypt and Morocco. The quarterfinals will be played on Sunday.

Burkina Faso will compete with Tunisia later in the evening for a place in the last four.