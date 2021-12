The numbers of the SuperEnalotto winning drawing of today, December 16, 2021. The winning combination is 12 – 35 – 37 – 41 – 75 – 76. Jolly: 16. Superstar: 13. No ‘6’ nor ‘5 + 1’, but seven ‘5s’ were hit, winning over 28 thousand euros each. The available ‘6’ jackpot for the next contest rises to 126.7 million.