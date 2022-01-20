Andre Carrillo He has become one of the most representative players of the Peruvian national team in recent times, and not only because of his skills on the field of play. And it is that the soccer player who plays in the Saudi Arabian league usually shares his family moments through his social networks and those of his wife, Suhaila Jade.

The Spanish model constantly uses the stories of her Instagram account to publicize her various daily activities. This time, the couple from the national team surprised by publishing an unpublished image of the childhood of the ‘Snake’.

André Carrillo’s wife publishes an unpublished image of the player

From the early hours of this Wednesday, Suhaila uploaded several clips where she appears together with Andre Carrillo and their three children. After that, he shared the story of a follower who had published an image of when the player born in Alianza Lima was just a baby.

“My other little baby”, indicated the Spanish woman to accompany the video that first shows André Carrillo as a child and then goes on to the André Carrillo that we know today.

André Carrillo and Suhaila Jade are happy with the birth of their third child

In mid-August 2021, André Carrillo and Suhaila Jade welcomed the birth of their third child with great happiness. The couple showed a tender photo on social networks, where they can appreciate the hand of their newborn along with a tender message.

“I love you to the moon,” said the Spanish. As you remember, both became parents in September 2017 in the middle of what was the playoff of the Peruvian team to qualify for Russia 2018.