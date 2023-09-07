The selector of Colombiathe Argentinian Nestor Lawrencesaid this Wednesday, without revealing which of the two will start against Venezuela, which James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero they can give “a lot to Colombian soccer” and affirmed that the team is going to have “a great tie”

The 57-year-old coach, who will direct his first official match with the Colombian team, has not yet publicly opted for a creative to face Vinotinto this Thursday on the first day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and simply pointed in a wheel press that “we still have to evaluate”, in addition to not closing the door on using midfielder Jorge Carrascal, the last to join the concentration due to delays in flights from Russia.

“Let’s see (if James or Quintero acts) or if Carrascal plays. It’s not ideal, but he is a young boy who has energy and desire,” Lorenzo said at a press conference in Barranquilla.

The Fifa appointed a Brazilian shortlist for the commitment, which is led by Anderson Daronko and will be accompanied by his compatriots Rodrigo Figueiredo and Guilherme Camilo.

“The Brazilian Daronco is also known as the strongest referee in the world, due to his prodigious physique (he is also a bodybuilder and physical education teacher),” analyst José Borda told Gol caracol.

And he added: “It must be pointed out that he whistled for the older Colombian national team for the first time. And when reviewing the files, he led a match against the Colombian U-20 national team, in the South American Championship in Ecuador 2017, where he lost to Argentina 2 -1”.

“Daronco in South American Qualifiers will lead his eighth game, he was in the qualifiers for Brazil 2014 and Qatar 2022 and has 48 international matches in Conmebol tournaments (Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa América),” Borda said.

