“Thanks to the Economist Impact report, ‘Cleaner air, freer lungs, better lives: discovering the intersection of air quality, health inequalities and lung health’, the connections between air pollution and lung health and between air quality and chronic lung diseases Climate change, heat waves, pollen increases: the report collected patients’ perceptions of these factors and the impact they have on their health, both physical and mental “. Thus Carmen Dell’Anna, Head of Global Medical Affairs of the Chiesi Group, on the sidelines of the conference ‘Lung health inequality: patient perspectives on the impact of climate change on respiratory well-being’, organized today in Milan, on the occasion of the ‘International clean air for blue skies’, which was attended by healthcare professionals, environmental scientists and patient organisations.

For Dell’Anna, the patient’s point of view is fundamental. “The connection between respiratory health and climate change – he recalls – had not been sufficiently studied so far, therefore there is a need to pay great attention to the input given by patients on this specific aspect. Furthermore, in order for more research to be done on the topic, all stakeholders need to work together to achieve a deeper understanding of the mechanisms linking air quality and lung health”.

Having adopted the legal status of benefit corporation in Italy, the United States and France – explains a note – the pharmaceutical company’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and at the heart of every corporate decision. “Chiesi’s commitment to the theme at the center of today’s conference – underlines Dell’Anna – is very strong and translates into well-defined actions. We strongly believe in the concept of ‘actions beyond words’. It is in fact very important for us to set precise objectives, which can be measured in a transparent manner and therefore also evaluated by external parties”. In fact, the objectives set by the company in terms of emissions and environmental impact are ambitious. “We started from a carbon neutrality – he adds – and we now aim to reach ‘Net zero’ by 2035. Chiesi’s actions towards patients and communities – concludes Dell’Anna – welcome the concept of shared value at 360 degrees ”.