This weekend was the Royal Rumble of the WWE and something that caught the attention of wrestling fans was seeing some wrestlers doing cosplay of characters from the world of manga and anime.

One of them was the fighter Sasha Banks, who appeared in a costume inspired by that of sailor Moon. That is something that you can see in one of the animated GIFs that appears in this note and the assembled public cheered her for doing it.

The WWE Royal Rumble was filled with manga and anime

The cosplay What was he wearing? banks was red, white, and blue, while his hairstyle was similar to alter ego from Usagi Tsukino or serene, including accessories. She also accessorized her outfit with a pair of tall boots.

It is not uncommon for her to choose to dress in such a way, as she is a huge fan of the series. commented long time ago ‘My first thing wasn’t Star Wars, it was Sailor Moon’. She then talked about her childhood and how it impacted her for a lifetime.

According to this fighter WWE ‘when I was about five years old, I started watching Sailor Moon and had no idea what time it was or anything’.

Later, he added ‘I always started at 6:00 am in the morning, but I stayed up all night just because I knew sometimes it would be dark, sometimes in the morning, I had no idea’.

Sasha Banks continued with ‘but I had to stay up and watch my Sailor Moon because I thought it was like Serena’.

Sailor Moon and Naruto Shippuden were present

banks also revealed ‘I was a meatball head, I was clumsy, I was always late for school, and she really taught me to believe in myself, in my own powers and in those of the universe and the moon’.

He finished by saying ‘so to this day, she’s my favorite and i can’t believe how much she’s played a role in my life’. But not only this fighter came with a cosplay based on a manga or anime. did it too Zelina Vega What Madara Uchiha.

That’s right, he did it in the guise of one of the classic villains of Naruto and that had much greater weight in naruto shippuden. That is what can be seen in another of the animated GIFs that accompany this note.

The suit of Vega is heavily inspired by this character, but has some modifications. Sasha Banks and his cosplay from sailor Moon is a bit more faithful. Both showed how the manga and anime is made of a place even in the WWE.

Taking on Attack on Titan with a non-IP specific palette. But just to make sure the reference wasn’t completely lost, we slapped an original creation, THE TITAN of GHANA across the back! HUGE shout out as always to @maineventgear for taking on this insane challenge! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kbIqM6fVnc — Jonathan Davenport (@TheRealDavenpoe) January 30, 2022

By the way, Kofi Kingston of the WWE also did his thing and appeared with a cosplay inspired by Attack on Titan. That can be seen in another of the GIFs in this note, and in another the design is appreciated in greater detail. You can tell he’s also a huge fan of the series.

