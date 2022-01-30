In the end, Jorge takes care of it Mendes. At the end of the summer market, just as Cristiano’s transfer was taking place Ronaldo, the Portuguese super agent was trying to solve the problem Aaron Ramsey by offering a loan to Wolverhampton. Rejected by the Welshman, as indeed all the other clubs had been rejected. Then came the definitive rupture, along the way several Premier teams got back in line: from Burnley at the Crystal Palace. No way. But the pressure on Ramsey has been gradually increasing and now the right move could really be that of Wolverhampton. Reflections underway, but in extremis Juve seems to be able to solve this problem, otherwise it will be up to Max Allegri to understand how and if to reintegrate Ramsey into the group.