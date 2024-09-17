ANOTHER REFORM THAT It will soon pass, it is the one that makes the autonomous organs disappear.

Although the government argues that the constitutional reform will reduce unnecessary spending and improve efficiency, the negative effects on the economy and investment will be devastating.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission of Andrea Marvan and the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data of Adrian Alcalaplay a crucial role.

Its disappearance also implies the loss of transparency, which will give free rein to corrupt practices, which in turn would affect investor confidence.

According to Transparency International, Mexico ranks 124 out of 180 countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

Without oversight from the former, there is a risk of monopolies and anti-competitive practices forming, which could lead to higher prices and lower quality of products and services for consumers.

A World Bank study indicates that lack of competition can reduce GDP per capita by 1.5% annually.

This not only harms citizens, but also discourages foreign direct investment, which seeks transparent and competitive markets.

Businesses and investors need clear and stable rules to operate.

The disappearance of entities that regulate and supervise key sectors can create an environment of uncertainty, where the rules of the game are constantly changing.

According to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), regulatory uncertainty can reduce foreign direct investment by 20%.

This lack of stability can lead to a decline in investment and slower economic growth.

Autonomous bodies also foster innovation and development by setting standards and regulations that promote competition and efficiency.

Without these incentives, companies may have less motivation to innovate and improve their products and services.

An OECD report points out that innovation can contribute up to 50% to long-term economic growth. This can result in technological stagnation and lower global competitiveness.

THERE WERE MOVEMENTS IN the Mexican Association of Stock Brokers: was appointed Ernesto Reyes Retana General Director. With more than 40 years of experience, he has a track record in areas that were fundamental to the modernization of the financial system. He was also confirmed Alvaro Garcia Pimentel as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Alejandro Aguilar, Edgardo Cantu Delgadohey Maria Cerro Kvarantan as vice presidents, the same position in which they were appointed Jose Antonio Espindola Riveroll and Jose Antonio Ponce Hernandez.

THE REVIEW of the collective agreement between the Mexican Airline Pilots Union and Aeromexico has begun Since July, the union led by Jesus Ortiz Alvarez The pilots have filed a petition and a strike notice, with a deadline of October 1. This process seeks to ensure fair working conditions and maintain the operational stability of the airline. The willingness of the pilots to engage in dialogue is a positive step towards resolving this labor dispute with the company that runs the eternal Andres Conesa.

Mexican Restaurant Corporation The company denied any ties to the Yunes family. At the same time, it announced the opening of new Sushiitto and Chili’s establishments at the international airports of Guadalajara and Mexico City. These openings reflect the confidence of the group headed by Joaquín Vargas in the growth of these airports and its commitment to improving the experience of travelers.

SCOTIABANK INVERLAT LAUNCHED the sixth edition of PyME & Premium Talks, an event designed to train and update entrepreneurs of small and medium-sized companies in Mexico. With the participation of more than a thousand companies from Querétaro, Mérida, Monterrey, CDMX and Guadalajara, the event offers conferences and high-value content. The objective is to strengthen financial management and be reliable partners for their clients.