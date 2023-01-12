Morelia, Michoacán.- The young woman from Michoacán Monserrat Zavala seeks support to qualify for the Olympic Games and represent Mexico in the discipline of breaking.

Monserrat will make a raffle to raise funds and travel to a qualifying tournament in Japan in February.

“Very excited because I already have the raffle tickets so I can continue working for my dreams! In order to continue gathering resources (…) and soon travel to compete in Japan, in February in one of the qualifiers of this 2023 towards the Olympic Games”, the young woman published on her social networks.

The raffle tickets cost 100 pesos and will have four prizesthe first place will take a pre-owned iPhone X, the second two tattoos, the third will take a bottle of tequila and another of whiskey, finally a tattoo.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the young woman on her Facebook account Monse Zavala Cahue, the winners will be announced on February 14 through the young woman’s account.

In addition to the raffle, Monse He will hold fundraising events with the support of his friends and sell desserts. that delivers on Sundays from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the center of Morelia.

It should be noted that in the The break discipline will be played for the first time at the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024.