Lionel Messi did not leave FC Barcelona in the best way or as he would have wanted. It was the club of his love, and he found himself “betrayed” by the institution to undertake the trip and change course towards the French capital where he continues to give people something to talk about on the pitch.

In the end, his story as a culé did not have the happy ending that he would have wanted. And now, thanks to a leak from the Spanish press, it is known that there seemed to be no other option, since the club’s managers were not careful to talk about him.

‘hormonal dwarf’

Everything exploded in the time of Josep María Bartomeu as the president of FC Barcelona, ​​a time when the governing body of the club’s presidency exchanged messages against the Rosario, since they reproached him for his attitude and leadership on and off the field. that was supposedly complicating the team. The renewal of Luis Suárez and that of Jordi Alba, were the main problems.

Undoubtedly, Lionel Messi would not be at all comfortable with the darts that have been thrown at him in Barcelona. Surely, surrounded by the fans of the culé team, he would not have any problem, however, in the time of Josep María Bartomeu as president of the institution, it was when he exploded everything with his companions in the presidency. Through WhatsApp messages where Bartomeu and managers appeared, they launched incessant criticism against Lionel, one of the team’s greatest idols.

They blamed him for taking a lot of prominence in decisions that “harmed” Barcelona and threw out strong messages with unattractive words. Román Gómez Ponti said: “Barto, really, You can’t be such a nice person with this sewer rat.. The club has given him everything and he has dedicated himself to marking a dictatorship of signings, transfers, renewals, patros (sponsors) just for him.”

(You can read: Antonela Roccuzzo’s forceful reaction after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué).

In addition, he went on to say that these decisions had a strong impact on the club, “I will never be able to do it, but Pinto, the renewal of Suárez, and that of Jordi Alba, or the renewal commission for Fati ( Rodrigo Messi, agent? But he doesn’t even know how to read and on top of that he had a drug dealer as a partner)”.

As if that were not enough, not happy, he sent very strong darts against the Argentine where he pointed out alleged cheating by Lionel Messi, “and above all the accumulation of blackmail and rudeness that the club and those of us who work have suffered from this Hormonal dwarf who owes Barcelona his life… oh! But when things go wrong (pandemic) you receive the mythical WhatsApp: “President, lower the salaries of others, but don’t touch me and Luis. I hope I march among the indifference of the people, which is the worst thing that can happen to him ( one more pesetero)”.

😳 About Messi: “Hormoned dwarf, sewer rat” 🔎 An investigation revealed insults towards Messi and that the leak of his contract was from Bartomeu’s leadership 😱 “The pharaonic contract that ruins Barça”, published El Mundo in 2021 📰 Info via @diarioas pic.twitter.com/OaiGgXa1zK — 🇦🇷 Manu Martin (@Soymanumartin) January 12, 2023

More sports news

SPORTS

*With information from Futbolred