Putin: The Germans agreed to finance Ukraine due to lack of sovereignty

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with participants in the Congress of Young Scientists, said that the Germans agreed with the government’s decision to make payments for Ukraine’s weapons, since Germany has no sovereignty.

Poland took and closed the Yamal – Europe gas pipeline, which goes to Germany. Ukraine took and closed one of the systems – one is still working, the other was closed. From Europe – from Germany, for example – they receive money for weapons, pensions, social benefits and salaries. And the gas they needed from Russia was cut off. And the Germans swallow all this because they don’t have – what? – sovereignty Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In 2023, the European Union (EU) received much less Russian gas than in previous years. As Igor Yushkov, leading analyst of the National Energy Security Fund, explained, this is not due to sanctions, but to the inability to supply Russian energy resources there.

Nord Streams are not working due to explosions. The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is not functioning because Poland nationalized the part owned by Gazprom and fell under Russian sanctions. Ukraine has blocked one of the main gas supply routes because it passes through the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

Now there are two ways to supply Russian gas to Europe – a second route through Ukraine and the Turkish Stream pipeline, but even they are not at full capacity.

Related materials:

Western countries themselves limit their opportunities for cooperation with Russia

The President emphasized that Western countries limit themselves in cooperation with Russia and are deprived of cheap energy resources. Due to this, they block the source of cross-border taxes; with their help and through administrative manipulations, the authorities are trying to solve the problem of competitiveness.

And some government leaders do not have enough professional training to make quality decisions. The whole world laughs at them. I won’t name names now. But the whole world really laughs Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin noted that Russia, including within the BRICS framework, can cooperate with countries with developing economies, which are the intended targets of attack from developed countries.

In June, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson asked European companies not to renew contracts for the purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russia in order to free up the market for “reliable” suppliers to Europe.

In November, Finnish Minister of Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen made a similar proposal. To do this, he said, it is necessary to adopt a package of measures to develop the gas market of the European Union countries.

At the same time, in 2023, EU countries purchased more than half of the LNG exported by Russia, spending more than $6.6 billion. Thus, the bloc became the largest buyer of Russian liquefied gas.

Related materials:

Germans protest against aid to Ukraine and advocate peace talks

Not all Germans support their authorities’ decisions to help Ukraine; demonstrations against further arms supplies took place several times in Germany. On November 25, a march of thousands took place in Berlin for negotiations on Ukraine.

A similar protest took place in the capital of Germany on the Day of German Unity. The action was initiated by activists of the Querdenker movement, which is close to the opposition right-wing party Alternative for Germany. The demonstrators opposed the supply of weapons to Kyiv, for the resignation of the government and early elections.

In turn, the country’s authorities intend to continue to support Ukraine; weapons are regularly sent there, despite the internal problems of the state.

On November 21, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Berlin would transfer a new aid package to Kyiv in the amount of 1.3 billion euros. This will include four IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, as well as artillery shells.

Two days later, journalists from Der Tagesspiegel reported that aid to Ukraine was in jeopardy due to the freezing of the German budget. It was reported that there was a hole of 60 billion euros in the German state budget for 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in turn, refused to consider the current situation a problem and assured that Berlin would continue to support Kyiv.