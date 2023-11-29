The consulting firm said in a statement that Kissinger, who was Secretary of State under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford and played a pivotal diplomatic role during the Cold War, “died today (Thursday) at his home in Connecticut.”

Kissinger was born in southern Germany in 1923, where his father was a teacher. His family fled Nazi Germany and came to the United States in 1933, according to his consulting firm.

She added: “After becoming an American citizen in 1943, he served in the 84th Army Division from 1943 to 1946, and received the Bronze Star for his meritorious service. He also later joined the Counter-Intelligence Corps in Germany, until 1959.”

Kissinger set in motion the rapprochement between Washington and Moscow and Beijing in the 1970s, and in 1973, in recognition of his peaceful efforts during the Vietnam War, he won the Nobel Peace Prize, shared with the Vietnamese Le Duc Thu.

Until his death, Kissinger remained active on the international political scene, and his advanced age did not prevent him from traveling and meeting with many world leaders, the most recent of whom was Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he met last July in China.