He Socialist party has made a decision that marks a setback in terms of rights LGTBIQ+: remove the “q” from queer and the “+” that represents others identities non-binary of the collective’s official acronyms. The measure, according to the party, seeks to “simplify” the acronym, but has been harshly criticized by activists and LGTBIQ+ groups who consider it an act of exclusion.

The LGTBIQ+ acronym not only lists orientations and identities, it is a symbol of inclusion. Several activist groups warn that this decision leaves out the most invisible sectors of the group, such as queer and black people. fluid gender.

From the PSOE, the LGTBI secretary, Victor Gutierrez has assured that the party will continue working for the rights of the entire group, although the elimination of the “Q+” contradicts this inclusive message.

Another controversial decision of the PSOE is the exclusion of trans women of the women’s sports competitions. This issue, which has generated international debate, touches on a critical point between inclusion and the perception of justice in sport.

Anti-abortion summit

Simultaneously, in the Senate the VI Transatlantic Summit Against Abortionwhere international conservative figures who seek to further restrict access to abortion and reproductive rights participated.

This reflects a worrying shift towards more restrictive positions on reproductive rights, an area where Spain had positioned itself as a progressive leader in the last decade.

The PSOE, although not directly linked to the summit, faces criticism for not addressing these threats more firmly. Feminist groups fear that inaction or political moderation in this area will allow anti-abortion discourses to gain ground.