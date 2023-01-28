It is no secret to anyone that tax collection in Mexico is still below the desired levels, and although we were the second country in Latin America with the highest increase, going from 16.3% to 17.9% of GDP, to reach the average for Latin America Latin America and the Caribbean (21.9%) or the OECD of 33.5% there is still a lot of work to be done, and state and municipal finances become a great opportunity, specifically the property tax.

The current economic scenario requires it, the economic slowdown in the United States will have a direct impact on the national economy and mainly on the federal entities, which by themselves have little capacity to invest to generate some counterweight to what may come from abroad. Fortunately, Sinaloa is a state whose economic structure is sustained by commercial links -export of vegetables, beef, fruit, automotive harnesses-, in addition to being a collector of remittances and tourism that allow it to face this phenomenon in a different way.

Although Sinaloa, according to a study by the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), is below states such as Chihuahua, Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Nayarit in its collection, if we cross these indicators with other economic variables, such as the Gini coefficient -indicator which measures inequality, the result is different, since growth depends on collection and mainly on spending well.

The real problem lies in the administrations that have high levels of collection and waste resources. Cities without a true Development Plan with an innovative, industrial and technological focus tend to fail in the management of public resources, transparency and accountability, fundamental pillars of any municipal administration. What would be the transformative projects of the municipal administrations in Sinaloa if the collection was 100%? What would they be in Culiacán? A new Tres Ríos Project, a first-world Technological Innovation Center, a Convention Center, a modern transportation system, industrial parks or simply a road corridor that we so need.

Before wanting to collect more, it is necessary to demonstrate to the public that it is spent with quality and transparency, without corruption and that we are willing to grant powers to the Superior State Audit Office -after making certain changes to the interior- to serve as a counterweight real.

To have the Sinaloa that we want and still don’t have, there is a lot to do in terms of finance, always taking care not to charge the same people as always. The municipal treasuries must train their staff and learn to collect the property tax, and not have to use external offices which, by the way, are quite onerous for the commune, so that all the public resources are deposited in the municipal coffers and applied to carry out productive public investment, provide quality public services and take better care of the population.

