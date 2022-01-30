The official website of the Mexican Government at the web address www.testamentos.gob.mx, contains the definition of what a will is and expresses it as follows: “The will is the document where the decision of a person with regarding your estate, designated to the persons who will receive it at the time of your death. Its basic purpose is that the heritage lasts despite the death of its owner. In the will, the children procreated and the debts contracted can be recognized. These provisions are called irrevocable clauses. Its characteristic is that once manifested in a will, they prevail, even when the author of the inheritance formulates a new will.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated last Saturday, after undergoing a “routine” catheterization, that in the event of his death he had a political will to “guarantee the governability of the country”, however, the The Political Constitution of the United Mexican States is very clear about the procedure to guarantee the governability of the country. And then we explain it.

Article 84 of our Magna Carta states that in the event that the President is absent, the Secretary of the Interior will assume the Presidency for a maximum period of sixty days, during which time Congress will appoint an interim or substitute President. The Provisional President, the Secretary of the Interior, may not change the cabinet without the approval of the Senate of the Republic.

After that, there are two assumptions, that the President is absent in the first two years or in the last 4. In the first assumption, the Congress of the Union, is constituted in Electoral College, and by votes, interim President is appointed who will summon to new elections to conclude the respective period; in the second case, the Congress of the Union, is constituted in Electoral College, and by votes, appoints substitute President who will be the one who concludes with the missing period.

Let us remember the function of the will “basic purpose is that the heritage lasts despite the death of its owner”. It seems that the President, when making a will, wants to extend his mandate, an impossible fact, since the Presidency of the Republic is not part of the patrimony of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and no other person who assumes the position, but rather is, a democratic decision of the people of Mexico, and therefore, a person cannot be appointed to receive it after his death.

It would be against the democracy of this country, if it were allowed that in the absence of the President, he left instructions to the Congress of the Union or to elect a successor, says article 40 of our constitution “It is the will of the Mexican people to become a representative, democratic, secular and federal Republic…” let us never forget.

