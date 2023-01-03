Before going into the subject, I want to sincerely thank all of you who have taken the time to read this column, wishing you a very happy new year and giving you the conditions to achieve all the goals you set for yourself.

Getting into the matter, and as a result of the anticipated presidential succession where eyes are focused mainly on who will be the person Morena chooses to succeed AMLO, here in Sinaloa as in the other entities, the tussle and negotiations for the positions to be disputed in the next year.

The opposition knows that it does not represent a serious competition to dispute the continuity of its project to the 4T (Presidency), so the usual political elites that still dominate in the opposition parties, will seek from the outset to monopolize the multi-member candidacies, since they are aware that these are the only feasible ways to reach a position of power.

In Sinaloa, it will be the state governor who, within Morena of course (and perhaps also within other parties), will have a hand in distributing the candidacies for mayors, local deputies, federal deputies and senators. This is where there will be a strong backlash between some members of his cabinet.

For her part, the outstanding work on the land and the discipline that the state leader of Morena, Merary Villegas, has been showing, will undoubtedly be worth her having an intervention in some of these designations and her main task must be to fight for it to be taken into account. It has cadres with sufficient merit, experience and preparation to prevent, as has happened for a long time in other parties, the creation of a privileged caste that monopolizes them all and even affords to inherit them.

And it is that if people got fed up with something, it was seeing the same faces as always repeat for different candidacies in each electoral process. Hence, it was common to hear questions or popular expressions such as: and there are no others for the position? or others that criticized incompetence such as: and they are still candidates again as if they had done a good job!. The foregoing reflects that as citizens we are not against politicians having professional growth and seeking new positions, but what is required is that this be based on a meritocracy that supports them, that is, that if they serve they continue climbing positions, but if they do not have the capacity, they better step aside.

The practices of the partisan leaders that overwhelmed the patience of the citizens, including their own militants and sympathizers, were corporatism and contempt for the free will of the voter, where positions were negotiated offering a certain number of votes as part of its so-called “political capital”.

On the other hand, and as the political class entrenched in power grew older, the political ancestry or lineage gradually dominated the scene, and although the same names no longer appeared, they were the same surnames.

Now with the political alternations that have occurred in recent years in Mexico, society has evolved and although irrational passion persists in some segments of the population, in the majority of the population, especially among young people and women, A critical vision has been forged that does not allow itself to be influenced so easily, favoring that in the face of a certain electoral offer, we have a greater capacity to discern between the trajectories, proposals and vision of those who present themselves as candidates.

Very soon aspirants and aspirants from all parties will begin to appear even at baptisms in order to make themselves known. This new year is an opportunity to demonstrate that as a society we have matured and that as part of a participatory democracy, reasoning will prevail in each vote we cast and never again will blackmail, fear or idolatry.

THOSE WHO DO THEIR JOB WITHOUT MAKE MUCH NOISE.- The exhibits that the State Governor, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya, has given to some of his collaborators, in addition to a slap on the wrist, have helped us as a society to measure the capacity of these officials, especially since many of them will seek to be candidates for some popularly elected position in 2024. Finally, this strategy may help the state president to get rid of elements that are true dead weight and that do not help him at all.

Hence, no one would be surprised and the departure of secretaries such as Agriculture and Tourism, as well as those who run ISIFE and CVIVE, would be more than justified. On the other hand, just as there are officials within the cabinet with a lot of prominence and who have applied themselves and are removing the caste, as in the case of the head of SEPyC, Graciela Domínguez and of Health, Cuitláhuac González; there are others who discreetly or with a low profile have been developing effective work and results at all times, and there we have the clear examples of the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza and the Secretary of Public Works, José Luis Zavala Cabanillas.