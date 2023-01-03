On Tuesday, the Republicans take control of the US House of Representatives.
New members of Congress elected during the mid-term polls in November meet at 12:00 (17:00 GMT) to take the oath for a two-year term.
And for the first time since his inauguration, Biden will have to deal with a divided parliament: his Democratic party retained control of the Senate, but the Republican opposition won a very slim majority in the House of Representatives.
But they must agree to elect a Speaker of Parliament, something that has so far been hampered by strong divisions within the party.
On Tuesday, a vote will be held to elect a speaker of the House of Representatives, the third most important figure in American politics after the president and vice president.
#Republicans #control #House #Representatives
Leave a Reply