Parenting support to empower families in vulnerable situations

In Spain, according to the report State of poverty 2024 prepared by European Anti-Poverty Network (EAPN), 34.5% of minors are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, which represents the highest value of the entire period studied and one of its conclusions is that “as happens every year, households with “Children and adolescents have notably higher poverty rates than those composed only of adults.”

It is important to take into account the enormous impact of living in vulnerable environments or situations in the first years of a minor’s life. At this stage the brain establishes the greatest number of neuronal connections, so it is essential to provide adequate stimulation to promote full development. In the early childhood Socio-emotional patterns are established from the environment and it is the period in which all the senses are integrated that allow them to know themselves and interact with others. Therefore, the environment plays a key role during this stage.

Responding to these needs and within Children’s Week, the “la Caixa” Foundation has launched Family Spaces 0-3a pioneering initiative to support early childhood for families in situations of social vulnerability, promoted by the CaixaProinfancia program and financed by European funds Next Generation. This project, which was launched as a pilot in 2023-2024 in 20 entities in nine autonomous communities, aims to promote parental skills, healthy parenting habits and the comprehensive development of children from 0 to 3 years old, offering social support, workshops and financial help. for basic products. Given the good results obtained, starting this 2024-2025 academic year it will be expanded to 30 entities, which will progressively increase in the territories in which CaixaProinfancia operates.

“A second home”

“The initiative arises from the need to expand support for families from two very clear lines: social support, through the figure of the social worker; and family support at an educational level, through a child educator and activities aimed at working on different issues related to parenting,” says Soledad García, educational psychologist, specialist in support during motherhood and parenting, and child educator in the space of this entity. This space, García points out, also functions as a meeting and relationship place between parents and children but also with other families who can share experiences and expand their social network.

“It’s a second home,” says Shirley, a Peruvian woman who arrived in Spain three years ago to help her husband affected by COVID-19, who also took their 16-year-old daughter. Shirley gave birth to Rebeca who was born with Down syndrome and a therapist told her about this project. “I wanted Rebeca to interact with other children and the project staff welcomed me very well, they made us feel part of a family. It is a space where we are given love, we are supported a lot and the little ones have fun and learn,” explains Shirley.

The essence of the educational aspect of the project is in the Family Workshops attended by between six and eight families, with children of the same age group. They last about 80 hours and are taught once or twice a week, depending on the age of the children. “The workshops are spaces of care for families. The objective is to facilitate the relationship between the mother or father and the boy or girl. They are a space for bonding and relationships, far from the daily rhythm,” explains García.

Maryam, a 33-year-old Pakistani woman who has been in Spain for almost two decades, also participates in the Family Spaces 0-3 with the youngest of his three daughters. “I found out about the project through friends and I love it. Everyone is very friendly, we learn how to take care of our baby and first aid, and they help you with everything. It has meant a very positive change in my family’s life,” explains Maryam, who has studied an Intermediate Level course in instructor and another in Translation.





Job insertion and economic support

Furthermore, to continue accompanying the families there are the Matches 0-3designed so that they can get to know each other and share concerns in addition to facilitating the evaluation of parental skills and child development. And to support job insertion they have a support service in collaboration with territorial resources that offer personalized insertion itineraries. They can also opt for Bonuses 0-3a babysitting service that occasionally allows children to be dropped off so that parents can attend training programs. And last but not least, families also receive financial aid that consists of a “la Caixa” Foundation wallet card on which, throughout the course, three charges of 300 euros are made, until reaching a total of 900.

Thanks to all these measures, families feel safe and can share their problems and feel that they are not alone. “Nowadays maternity hospitals are increasingly lonely, but coming here makes them a little more supportive: ways of doing and thinking are shared. They are a very enriching learning experience on many levels,” explains the pedagogue.